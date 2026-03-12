Tyler Bremner News: Makes first pro spring appearance

Bremner walked two batters and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's Cactus League contest against the White Sox.

Bremner, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, has been with the big-league club throughout camp but hadn't appeared in a game until Wednesday, as he had instead been focusing on working on his pitch mix, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. While he struggled with his control in throwing just 10 of 22 pitches for strikes against Chicago, the right-handed hurler impressed by reaching 98.8 mph on his fastball and also threw a changeup, cutter and slider, according to Jesus Cano of Baseball America. Bremner isn't going to break camp with the Angels, but considering how quickly the organization tends to promote its top prospects, it wouldn't be shocking if he makes his MLB regular-season debut before the end of the 2026 campaign.