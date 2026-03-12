Tyler Bremner headshot

Tyler Bremner News: Makes first pro spring appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 12:22pm

Bremner walked two batters and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's Cactus League contest against the White Sox.

Bremner, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, has been with the big-league club throughout camp but hadn't appeared in a game until Wednesday, as he had instead been focusing on working on his pitch mix, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. While he struggled with his control in throwing just 10 of 22 pitches for strikes against Chicago, the right-handed hurler impressed by reaching 98.8 mph on his fastball and also threw a changeup, cutter and slider, according to Jesus Cano of Baseball America. Bremner isn't going to break camp with the Angels, but considering how quickly the organization tends to promote its top prospects, it wouldn't be shocking if he makes his MLB regular-season debut before the end of the 2026 campaign.

Tyler Bremner
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Bremner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Bremner See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
7 days ago
College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Friday, February 13
MLB
College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Friday, February 13
Author Image
John Venezia
27 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
43 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
50 days ago
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
MLB
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
Author Image
James Anderson
56 days ago