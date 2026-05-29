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Tyler Bremner News: Returning to mound Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Bremner (fatigue) will pitch for High-A Tri-City on Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Bremner was removed from a May 5 start due to fatigue but is ready to get back on the mound in a game situation. The Angels' top prospect, Bremner was the No. 2 overall pick in last year's Draft. He's made five starts with Tri-City this season, allowing four runs (three earned) on 14 hits and six walks with 28 strikeouts across 18 innings.

Tyler Bremner
Los Angeles Angels
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