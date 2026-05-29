Tyler Bremner News: Returning to mound Tuesday

Bremner (fatigue) will pitch for High-A Tri-City on Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Bremner was removed from a May 5 start due to fatigue but is ready to get back on the mound in a game situation. The Angels' top prospect, Bremner was the No. 2 overall pick in last year's Draft. He's made five starts with Tri-City this season, allowing four runs (three earned) on 14 hits and six walks with 28 strikeouts across 18 innings.