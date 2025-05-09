Tyler Callihan Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

The Reds transferred Callihan (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Callihan isn't expected to rejoin the Reds until after the All-Star break after fracturing his left forearm Monday, so his move to the 60-day IL doesn't impact his return timeline. It does, however, create a spot on the 40-man roster for Connor Joe, who was acquired Friday in a trade with the Padres.