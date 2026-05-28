Tyler Callihan News: First hit with Pirates

Callihan went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI on Thursday against the Cubs.

Callihan was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday but wasn't in the starting lineup. He entered the game in the fourth inning after Nick Gonzales exited with a knee injury, and Callihan went on to deliver an RBI double in the sixth inning. That marked his first hit as a Pirate, and he could pick up extra playing time if Gonzales is sidelined for an extended period.