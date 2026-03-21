Tyler Callihan News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Callihan to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Callihan was acquired by the Pirates from the Reds in early March in a move that saw Kyle Nicolas go to Cincinnati. Callihan was competing for a depth spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster and could see some major-league action in 2026 if Pittsburgh needs a utility man on the roster. He made his major-league debut with the Reds in 2025, appearing in four games and going 1-for-6 with an RBI.