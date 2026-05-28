Tyler Callihan News: Recalled from Indy

The Pirates recalled Callihan from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Callihan has spent the entire season at Indianapolis up to this point, slashing .223/.305/.346 with five home runs, 16 RBI, 30 runs scored and eight steals through 49 games. Although he hasn't been a very efficient producer at the plate, he'll give the Pirates value as a defender capable of covering all three bases as well as the corner outfield positions. Esmerlyn Valdez was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.