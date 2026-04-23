Tyler Davis News: Contract selected by Chicago

The White Sox selected Davis' contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Davis will be looking to make his major-league debut with his next appearance. The 27-year-old signed with the White Sox out of indy ball in 2024 and logged a 3.17 ERA and 10.7 K/9 across 54 innings out of the bullpen at Double-A Birmingham last season. He opened 2026 at Triple-A and will join Chicago's relief mix.