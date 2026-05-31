Tyler Davis News: Nabs rare save Sunday

Davis secured the save Sunday against the Tigers, allowing no baserunners in two-thirds of an inning.

Closer Seranthony Dominguez worked each of the past two days for the White Sox, opening the door for Davis to claim his first save of the season Sunday. The 27-year-old right-hander has operated primarily in middle relief this season and doesn't appear to be a significant threat for ninth-inning work going forward, holding a 3.12 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB with no holds across 17.1 innings.