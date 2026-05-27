Tyler Davis News: Tagged with loss Tuesday
Davis (2-2) was tagged with the loss in Tuesday's extra-inning 5-3 loss to the Twins. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk across one inning. He struck out one.
Davis has made 13 relief appearances for the White Sox since making his big-league debut April 25, and while he hasn't been bad, his 3.45 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 15.2 innings don't stand out either. This outing Tuesday snapped a streak of three consecutive scoreless appearances for the right-hander, who has given up eight runs (six earned) while posting a 12:8 K:BB in 13.2 innings since the beginning of May.
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