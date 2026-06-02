Tyler Ferguson News: Added to bullpen
The Cubs recalled Ferguson from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Acquired via trade from the Athletics last month, Ferguson was tagged for four runs over 1.1 innings in his lone major-league appearance this season and holds a 5.12 ERA and 13:11 K:BB across 19.1 frames at the Triple-A level. The 32-year-old will give the Cubs a fresh bullpen arm.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Ferguson See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups282 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League362 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 15May 15, 2025
-
General MLB Article
AL First-Month All-Star TeamMay 8, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To WatchApril 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Ferguson See More