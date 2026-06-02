Tyler Ferguson headshot

Tyler Ferguson News: Added to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Cubs recalled Ferguson from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Acquired via trade from the Athletics last month, Ferguson was tagged for four runs over 1.1 innings in his lone major-league appearance this season and holds a 5.12 ERA and 13:11 K:BB across 19.1 frames at the Triple-A level. The 32-year-old will give the Cubs a fresh bullpen arm.

Tyler Ferguson
Chicago Cubs
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