Tyler Ferguson headshot

Tyler Ferguson News: Bound for Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Athletics optioned Ferguson to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Ferguson's stint in the majors lasted just three days, with the right-handed reliever getting touched up for four earned runs in 1.1 innings in his lone appearance during Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Phillies. He'll be replaced in the bullpen by right-hander Brooks Kriske, who was recalled from Las Vegas.

Tyler Ferguson
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Ferguson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Ferguson See More
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
255 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
335 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 15
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 15
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
356 days ago
AL First-Month All-Star Team
MLB
AL First-Month All-Star Team
Author Image
Dan Marcus
363 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
April 27, 2025