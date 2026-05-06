Tyler Ferguson News: Bound for Triple-A
The Athletics optioned Ferguson to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Ferguson's stint in the majors lasted just three days, with the right-handed reliever getting touched up for four earned runs in 1.1 innings in his lone appearance during Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Phillies. He'll be replaced in the bullpen by right-hander Brooks Kriske, who was recalled from Las Vegas.
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