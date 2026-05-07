Tyler Ferguson News: Dealt to Cubs
The Athletics traded Ferguson to the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations on Thursday.
Ferguson was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Wednesday, but he will now fill the spot of Corbin Martin on the Cubs, who was also recently designated for assignment. Ferguson pitched 1.1 innings in one appearance for the Athletics in 2026, in which he allowed four earned runs on four hits, including two home runs.
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