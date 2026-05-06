Tyler Ferguson News: Moved off 40-man roster
The Athletics designated Ferguson for assignment Wednesday.
After giving up four earned runs over just 1.1 innings during his 2026 MLB debut in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies, Ferguson will now lose his place on both the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster. Brooks Kriske was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
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