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Tyler Ferguson News: Returns from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Athletics recalled Ferguson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

He'll join the Athletics bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Luis Morales, who was optioned to Triple-A after giving up five earned runs in two innings during Saturday's 14-6 loss to the Guardians. Ferguson will be making his 2026 MLB debut if/when he gets into a game after seeing heavy usage for the Athletics last season. Over his 56 appearances for the big club in 2025, Ferguson turned in a 4.66 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 54:34 K:BB in 58 innings.

Tyler Ferguson
Sacramento Athletics
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