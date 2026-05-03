Tyler Ferguson News: Returns from Triple-A
The Athletics recalled Ferguson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
He'll join the Athletics bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Luis Morales, who was optioned to Triple-A after giving up five earned runs in two innings during Saturday's 14-6 loss to the Guardians. Ferguson will be making his 2026 MLB debut if/when he gets into a game after seeing heavy usage for the Athletics last season. Over his 56 appearances for the big club in 2025, Ferguson turned in a 4.66 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 54:34 K:BB in 58 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Ferguson See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups252 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League332 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 15353 days ago
-
General MLB Article
AL First-Month All-Star Team360 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To WatchApril 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Ferguson See More