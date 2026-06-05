Tyler Ferguson News: Sent down to minors
The Cubs optioned Ferguson to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.
He's being sent out in order to make space on the roster for the return of Edward Cabrera (finger), who will start Friday's game against the Giants. Ferguson was promoted earlier this week and did not make an appearance during this stint with the big club.
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