Tyler Fitzgerald Injury: Cleared for full activities

Fitzgerald (back) has been cleared for full baseball activities and is expected to be ready for Cactus League games by this Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News, mmm reports.

Fitzgerald developed a lower-back injury early on in camp but has been progressing well since then. The 27-year-old will do some hitting and field grounders Monday and should be ready for game action in a few days. He's projected to open the season as the Giants' regular second baseman.