Tyler Fitzgerald Injury: Day-to-day with lower-back issue

Fitzgerald will be held out of workouts for a few days due to a lower-back injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants appear confident that it won't be a lingering problem for Fitzgerald, but at this stage of spring training there's little reason to push him. Fitzgerald slashed .280/.334/.497 with 15 homers and 17 stolen bases over just 96 games for San Francisco last season and is slated to serve as its everyday second baseman in 2025.