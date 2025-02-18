Tyler Fitzgerald Injury: Day-to-day with lower-back issue
Fitzgerald will be held out of workouts for a few days due to a lower-back injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Giants appear confident that it won't be a lingering problem for Fitzgerald, but at this stage of spring training there's little reason to push him. Fitzgerald slashed .280/.334/.497 with 15 homers and 17 stolen bases over just 96 games for San Francisco last season and is slated to serve as its everyday second baseman in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now