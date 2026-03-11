Tyler Fitzgerald News: Competing for utility role

Fitzgerald started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 Cactus League win over the Guardians, and he's competing for a utility role ahead of Opening Day, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

While Casey Schmitt and Christian Koss appear more likely to begin the 2026 campaign in utility roles, Fitzgerald remains an option for San Francisco. However, the 28-year-old hasn't made a strong case for himself at the plate this spring, slashing .154/.154/.385 with six RBI, three doubles and two runs scored across 26 plate appearances in 13 games. Fitzgerald opened the 2025 campaign as the club's starting second baseman but had a down season and spent significant time with Triple-A Sacramento, where he could begin this season.