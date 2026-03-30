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Tyler Fitzgerald News: DFA'd by San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

The Giants designated Fitzgerald for assignment Monday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of trade acquisition Dylan Smith. Fitzgerald flashed upside with the Giants in 2024 with a .831 OPS in 96 games, but he stumbled to a .606 OPS last season while spending a large chunk of the year in the minors. Fitzgerald has some pop and speed, so there could be interest in him via waivers, but a 30.4 percent strikeout rate in the majors is a concern.

Tyler Fitzgerald
San Francisco Giants
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