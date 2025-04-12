Tyler Fitzgerald News: Logs fourth steal Friday

Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 during Friday's 9-1 rain-shortened win over the Yankees.

Fitzgerald recorded two singles in the win and logged his fourth stolen base of the season -- a team-high mark over the club's first 13 games. The 27-year-old has amassed four hits over his last two outings, following a five-game stretch in which he went 1-for-14. Fitzgerald is slashing .257/.297/.314 with two doubles and four runs across 39 plate appearances thus far.