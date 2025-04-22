Tyler Fitzgerald News: Multi-hit effort in victory

Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 with a run scored during Monday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.

Fitzgerald recorded two singles in the win, marking his sixth multi-hit effort over 20 games this season. The 27-year-old infielder provided a crucial spark in the fifth frame, when he hit a leadoff single and later came around to tie the game at two runs apiece on a throwing error. Fitzgerald owns the ninth-highest batting average in the National League and is slashing .318/.366/.500 with 12 runs scored, seven extra-base hits, six RBI and a team-high five stolen bases across 73 plate appearances.