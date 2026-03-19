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Tyler Fitzgerald News: Optioned to Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

The Giants optioned Fitzgerald to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Evan Webeck of the California Post reports.

Fitzgerald's performance dropped dramatically last season, as he finished the year with a .217/.278/.327 slash line after having posted an .831 OPS the year prior. His offensive woes have followed him into spring training, so the Giants will send him to Triple-A to get back on track.

Tyler Fitzgerald
San Francisco Giants
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