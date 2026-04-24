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Tyler Fitzgerald News: Pushed off 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Blue Jays designated Fitzgerald for assignment Friday.

The 28-year-old will cede his place on the 40-man roster to Will MacIver, whom the Jays acquired in a trade with the Rangers on Friday. Fitzgerald has spent the entire season in Triple-A, slashing just .094/.147/.125 across 34 plate appearances.

Tyler Fitzgerald
Toronto Blue Jays
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