Tyler Fitzgerald News: Pushed off 40-man
The Blue Jays designated Fitzgerald for assignment Friday.
The 28-year-old will cede his place on the 40-man roster to Will MacIver, whom the Jays acquired in a trade with the Rangers on Friday. Fitzgerald has spent the entire season in Triple-A, slashing just .094/.147/.125 across 34 plate appearances.
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