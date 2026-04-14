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Tyler Fitzgerald News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Blue Jays optioned Fitzgerald to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was called up by Toronto last week after being acquired from San Francisco but will return to the minors with Lenyn Sosa joining the Blue Jays' active roster. Fitzgerald didn't see the field during his brief time up with the big club.

Tyler Fitzgerald
Toronto Blue Jays
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