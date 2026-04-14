Tyler Fitzgerald News: Sent to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Fitzgerald to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old was called up by Toronto last week after being acquired from San Francisco but will return to the minors with Lenyn Sosa joining the Blue Jays' active roster. Fitzgerald didn't see the field during his brief time up with the big club.
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