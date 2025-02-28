Tyler Fitzgerald News: Set for Cactus League debut Friday

Fitzgerald (back) is starting at second base and batting seventh Friday against the Brewers in his Cactus League debut, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Fitzgerald has been brought along slowly after developing a lower-back injury early on in camp, but he's been going through full workouts for a few days and is now ready to test things out in game action. The 27-year-old is slated to serve as the Giants' primary second baseman in 2025 following a mini-breakout in 2024 which saw him post an .831 OPS with 15 homers and 17 steals in 96 games.