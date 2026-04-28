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Tyler Fitzgerald News: Shipped to Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Blue Jays traded Fitzgerald to the Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for cash.

Fitzgerald was designated for assignment Friday to make room for Willie MacIver, but he'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot upon switching organizations. The 28-year-old will begin his tenure with the Dodgers at Triple-A Oklahoma City, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com.

Tyler Fitzgerald
Los Angeles Dodgers
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