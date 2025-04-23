Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Fitzgerald News: Sitting down Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Fitzgerald is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Fitzgerald is slashing .406/.441/.719 with two homers, six RBI and eight runs across the Giants' last nine games, but the team will give him a day off Wednesday. Christian Koss will fill in at the keystone and bat ninth against Freddy Peralta.

