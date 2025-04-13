Tyler Fitzgerald News: Sitting Sunday
Fitzgerald is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Yankees on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fitzgerald will begin Sunday's game in the dugout while Christian Koss starts at the keystone and bats ninth against Yankees southpaw Carlos Rodon. Fitzgerald is slashing .237/.293/.289 with four stolen bases, four runs scored and one RBI across 43 plate appearances this season.
