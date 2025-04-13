Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Fitzgerald headshot

Tyler Fitzgerald News: Sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 8:14am

Fitzgerald is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Yankees on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fitzgerald will begin Sunday's game in the dugout while Christian Koss starts at the keystone and bats ninth against Yankees southpaw Carlos Rodon. Fitzgerald is slashing .237/.293/.289 with four stolen bases, four runs scored and one RBI across 43 plate appearances this season.

Tyler Fitzgerald
San Francisco Giants
