Tyler Fitzgerald News: Slugs first homer Monday

Fitzgerald went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, a triple, and two additional runs scored in Monday's 10-4 win against the Phillies.

Fitzgerald cracked his first homer of the season off Taijuan Walker in the second inning, hitting it 369 feet to left field. However, the 27-year-old wasn't done, as he returned in the seventh to rope his first triple of the year. Fitzgerald is the primary San Francisco second baseman and has opened with a solid .286/.333/.476 slash line across 47 plate appearances.