Tyler Fitzgerald News: Swipes bag Sunday

Fitzgerald went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Fitzgerald capped off his excellent week by reaching base three times and swiping his fifth bag of the year. It was only the second time in his career he's taken multiple walks in a game, and he had just three walks in 18 games coming into Sunday. Fitzgerald has been surging at the plate and is batting .400 over his last 10 games with five extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs.