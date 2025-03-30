Tyler Fitzgerald News: Swipes first bag in win

Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Reds.

Fitzgerald doubled and scored in the sixth inning before swiping third and crossing the plate again in the eighth. The 27-year-old showcased power and speed last season with 15 homers and 17 steals over 341 plate appearances but faded late with a .677 OPS in September. He's opened 2025 as the Giants' everyday second baseman, though he has hit ninth in every game so far.