Tyler Fitzgerald News: Traded to Jays

The Blue Jays acquired Fitzgerald from the Giants on Saturday in exchange for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo.

Fitzgerald was DFA'd by the Giants in late March, but moving to Toronto will allow him to remain on a 40-man roster. Regression hit the 28-year-old hard last season, as he posted a .605 OPS across 243 plate appearances after finishing 2024 with an .831 OPS. He's already off to an 0-for-12 start in Triple-A this year, but his defensive versatility will help keep him in consideration for a return to the majors.