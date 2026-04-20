Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Freeman left Monday's game against the Dodgers due to illness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

This may actually be a positive development for Freeman, who was suspected of exiting with a back issue that's been plaguing him for the first month of the 2026 season. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
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