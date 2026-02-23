Tyler Freeman Injury: Doing on-field work
Freeman (back) has progressed to on-field workouts, Thomas Harding of MLB.comreports.
Freeman is being eased into things this spring after reporting to Rockies camp with a lower-back strain. It's not clear when the utility player might be ready to play in Cactus League contests, but Freeman should have time to ramp up for Opening Day as long as he can avoid setbacks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week155 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target156 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 20156 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17159 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Available Rabbits160 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More