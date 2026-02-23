Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman Injury: Doing on-field work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Freeman (back) has progressed to on-field workouts, Thomas Harding of MLB.comreports.

Freeman is being eased into things this spring after reporting to Rockies camp with a lower-back strain. It's not clear when the utility player might be ready to play in Cactus League contests, but Freeman should have time to ramp up for Opening Day as long as he can avoid setbacks.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
