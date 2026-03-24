Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman Injury: Goes on IL with back inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Rockies placed Freeman on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with lower-back inflammation, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Freeman didn't make his Cactus League debut until March 5 due to back problems and he encountered a setback last week. While he does not appear to have any structural damage in his back, the fact that the injury has lingered for so long could point to longer than a minimum stay on the IL. Once healthy, Freeman projects for a super utility role in Colorado.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
12 days ago
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
28 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
184 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
185 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 20
Author Image
Chris Bennett
185 days ago