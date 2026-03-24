Tyler Freeman Injury: Headed to IL with back inflammation
The Rockies are expected to place Freeman on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to lower-back inflammation, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.
Freeman didn't make his Cactus League debut until March 5 due to back problems and he encountered a setback last week. While he does not appear to have any structural damage in his back, the fact that the injury has lingered for so long could point to longer than a minimum stay on the IL. Once healthy, Freeman projects for a super-utility role in Colorado.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West13 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal29 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week185 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target186 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 20186 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More