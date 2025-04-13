Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman Injury: Lands on 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

The Rockies placed Freeman on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 11, due to a left oblique strain.

Freeman was in the Rockies' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, but he was scratched after tweaking his left oblique in the batting cage. Further tests revealed a strain in his oblique, and the injury is severe enough to warrant a stint on the injured list. To shore up the infield depth, the Rockies recalled Adael Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

