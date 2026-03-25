Tyler Freeman Injury: Move to IL official
The Rockies placed Freeman (back) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Freeman is without a definitive timeline to return from the IL, though manager Warren Schaeffer doesn't believe the 26-year-old will require an extended stay on the shelf, per MLB.com. Once he's activated, Freeman is likely to serve as a super-utility player for Colorado.
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