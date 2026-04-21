Tyler Freeman Injury: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Freeman (illness) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Padres.
Freeman was forced to depart Monday's contest against the Dodgers due to illness. He's considered day-to-day. It will be Jordan Beck and Mickey Moniak holding down the corner outfield spots for the Rockies on Tuesday.
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