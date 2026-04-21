Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman Injury: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Freeman (illness) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Padres.

Freeman was forced to depart Monday's contest against the Dodgers due to illness. He's considered day-to-day. It will be Jordan Beck and Mickey Moniak holding down the corner outfield spots for the Rockies on Tuesday.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
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