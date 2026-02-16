Tyler Freeman Injury: Nursing back issue
Freeman has been slowed early on in Rockies camp by back soreness, MLB.com reports.
Freeman was given an anti-inflammatory injection weeks before camp opened and the hope is that he will be cleared for full activities soon. The 26-year-old slashed .281/.354/.361 with two home runs and 18 stolen bases for Colorado in 2025 and, assuming health, appears slated for a utility role in 2026.
