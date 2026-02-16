Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman Injury: Nursing back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Freeman has been slowed early on in Rockies camp by back soreness, MLB.com reports.

Freeman was given an anti-inflammatory injection weeks before camp opened and the hope is that he will be cleared for full activities soon. The 26-year-old slashed .281/.354/.361 with two home runs and 18 stolen bases for Colorado in 2025 and, assuming health, appears slated for a utility role in 2026.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
