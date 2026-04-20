Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman Injury: Pulled early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 6:35pm

Freeman was removed before his first at-bat during Monday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Freeman drew the start in right field and was scheduled to bat fourth, but he was lifted from the game in the bottom of the first inning. It's not yet clear as to why he departed, but as Saunders pointed out, Freeman has been battling back soreness for much of the young 2026 campaign. The team should have another update on Freeman shortly.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
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