Tyler Freeman Injury: Pulled early Monday
Freeman was removed before his first at-bat during Monday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Freeman drew the start in right field and was scheduled to bat fourth, but he was lifted from the game in the bottom of the first inning. It's not yet clear as to why he departed, but as Saunders pointed out, Freeman has been battling back soreness for much of the young 2026 campaign. The team should have another update on Freeman shortly.
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