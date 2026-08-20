Tyler Freeman Injury: Ready for rehab assignment
Freeman (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.
Freeman has been out since mid-August with a back injury that's bothered him off-and-on all season. Because his absence has been brief, Freeman's rehab assignment should be a short one. He's slashed .247/.317/.314 with three home runs and six stolen bases in 79 contests for the Rockies this season.
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