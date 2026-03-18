Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman Injury: Scratched with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 10:43am

Freeman was scratched from Wednesday's Cactus League lineup against the Reds due to lower-back tightness.

With Freeman idle for Wednesday's exhibition, Cole Carrigg will enter the lineup in center field and bat second, while leadoff man Jake McCarthy moves to left field. Freeman has an .840 OPS across 25 plate appearances this spring. Consider him day-to-day.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
22 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
178 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
179 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 20
Author Image
Chris Bennett
179 days ago