Tyler Freeman Injury: Scratched with back tightness
Freeman was scratched from Wednesday's Cactus League lineup against the Reds due to lower-back tightness.
With Freeman idle for Wednesday's exhibition, Cole Carrigg will enter the lineup in center field and bat second, while leadoff man Jake McCarthy moves to left field. Freeman has an .840 OPS across 25 plate appearances this spring. Consider him day-to-day.
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