Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman Injury: Scratched with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:22pm

Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies due to lower-back tightness.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to start in right field and bat second, but he'll instead remain on the bench. Freeman missed the start of the season due to lower-back inflammation, and it's expected to be an injury he contends with throughout the campaign.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
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