Tyler Freeman Injury: Scratched with back tightness
Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies due to lower-back tightness.
The 26-year-old was scheduled to start in right field and bat second, but he'll instead remain on the bench. Freeman missed the start of the season due to lower-back inflammation, and it's expected to be an injury he contends with throughout the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West24 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal40 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week196 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target197 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 20197 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More