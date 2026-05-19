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Tyler Freeman News: Back from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Rockies reinstated Freeman from the paternity list Tuesday.

After spending some time away from the team to welcome a new addition to his family, Freeman will rejoin the active roster and reclaim his role as a utility depth piece. Sterlin Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
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