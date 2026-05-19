Tyler Freeman News: Back from paternity leave
The Rockies reinstated Freeman from the paternity list Tuesday.
After spending some time away from the team to welcome a new addition to his family, Freeman will rejoin the active roster and reclaim his role as a utility depth piece. Sterlin Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.
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