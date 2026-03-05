Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman News: Cleared for Cactus League debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Freeman (back) is starting in right field and batting second in Thursday's Cactus League tilt against the Brewers.

Freeman came to Rockies camp with a lower-back strain and is finally ready for game action after ramping up his activities. The 26-year-old is in line to fill a utility role in Colorado this season after slashing .281/.354/.361 with two home runs and 18 stolen bases in 2025.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
