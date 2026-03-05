Tyler Freeman News: Cleared for Cactus League debut
Freeman (back) is starting in right field and batting second in Thursday's Cactus League tilt against the Brewers.
Freeman came to Rockies camp with a lower-back strain and is finally ready for game action after ramping up his activities. The 26-year-old is in line to fill a utility role in Colorado this season after slashing .281/.354/.361 with two home runs and 18 stolen bases in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal9 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week165 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target166 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 20166 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17169 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Freeman See More