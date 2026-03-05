Tyler Freeman News: Cleared for Cactus League debut

Freeman (back) is starting in right field and batting second in Thursday's Cactus League tilt against the Brewers.

Freeman came to Rockies camp with a lower-back strain and is finally ready for game action after ramping up his activities. The 26-year-old is in line to fill a utility role in Colorado this season after slashing .281/.354/.361 with two home runs and 18 stolen bases in 2025.