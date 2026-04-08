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Tyler Freeman News: Cleared to rejoin lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Freeman (back) will start at designated hitter and will bat second in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Freeman experienced lower-back tightness leading up to Sunday's 4-1 win over the Phillies, resulting in him being scratched from the lineup. He went unused off the bench in the first two games of the Rockies' series versus Houston, but after healing up from the back issue, Freeman will take back a spot in the starting nine in a non-defensive role. Now healthy, Freeman is likely to serve as a short-side platoon player for Colorado and will be an option at multiple infield and outfield spots.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
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