Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman News: First homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Reds.

Freeman was in the lineup for the third time in his last four games, splitting work between DH and right field. He led off the scoring for the Rockies, blasting a two-run home run in the first inning. It was Freeman's first homer of the season, and he continues to pick things up at the plate, having hit .303 with six RBI and three runs scored across his last 10 games.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
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