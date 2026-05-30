Tyler Freeman News: Four-game hitting streak

Freeman went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk Friday against the Giants.

Freeman has gotten more consistent playing time with Mickey Moniak (ankle) sidelined, starting nine straight games. Freeman has hit .265 with two RBI and three runs scored in that span, and he's also in the midst of a four-game hitting streak. Freeman has occupied the second spot in the lineup in four of the last five contests, giving him some run-scoring upside if he continues to reach base at a strong clip.