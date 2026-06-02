Tyler Freeman News: Getting rest Tuesday
Freeman isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Freeman is currently enjoying a seven-game hitting streak that's seen him go 10-for-25 (.400) with six runs scored, but the Rockies will keep him on the bench to begin Tuesday's game. His absence will open up a spot in the lineup for Edouard Julien, who will start at first base and bat ninth.
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